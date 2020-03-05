Previous
Can We GO NOW?!? by wyomingsis
Can We GO NOW?!?

She was so ready to go but she didn't know it was a trip to the vet to have a fatty lump and a rotten tooth removed ! Had she known, she may NOT have been so enthusiastic! She's rather pitiful at the moment...
5th March 2020

Wyomingsister

@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!
Pam Knowler ace
Oh bless her she is gorgeous! Hope she recovers quickly!
March 6th, 2020  
katy ace
What a soulful expression! Great shot of her
March 6th, 2020  
Wyomingsister
@pamknowler Thank you! I hope so too!it's hard to see them miserable!
March 6th, 2020  
Wyomingsister
@grammyn Thank you! ❤
March 6th, 2020  
