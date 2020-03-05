Sign up
Photo 389
Can We GO NOW?!?
She was so ready to go but she didn't know it was a trip to the vet to have a fatty lump and a rotten tooth removed ! Had she known, she may NOT have been so enthusiastic! She's rather pitiful at the moment...
5th March 2020
5th Mar 20
Wyomingsister
@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G970U
Taken
5th March 2020 7:18am
Tags
dog
,
leash
,
excited
Pam Knowler
ace
Oh bless her she is gorgeous! Hope she recovers quickly!
March 6th, 2020
katy
ace
What a soulful expression! Great shot of her
March 6th, 2020
Wyomingsister
@pamknowler
Thank you! I hope so too!it's hard to see them miserable!
March 6th, 2020
Wyomingsister
@grammyn
Thank you! ❤
March 6th, 2020
