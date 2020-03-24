Previous
Gus rather than Auggie by wyomingsis
Photo 398

Gus rather than Auggie

He doesn't respond to Auggie and he does answer to Gus so Gus it is for now. And since he's temporary, he'll probably have yet another name eventually.
24th March 2020

Wyomingsister

@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!
