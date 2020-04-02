Sign up
Photo 405
Oh Goody! More Snow!
They were happy about it and since I have no plans to leave my house I was just not bothered by it!
2nd April 2020
2nd Apr 20
Wyomingsister
@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!
snow
dogs
mix
border
collie
spaniel
pointer
springer
bkb in the city
Great capture
April 3rd, 2020
