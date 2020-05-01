Previous
Happy May Day! by wyomingsis
Photo 422

Happy May Day!

These are wildflowers in my field. As a child, we picked weeds and wildflowers, put them in homemade paper baskets, hung them on neighbor's doorknob, rang the doorbell and ran away! I spoke with one of those neighbors today in honor of the day. I had sent her a flower card and included some dried flowers as well. We enjoyed a wonderful call reminiscing about the old neighborhood! She's 92 and not in the best health. Her motto is, "Something good happens every day!" I love talking to her and today, she was my "something good"💕
1st May 2020

Wyomingsister

@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!
Annie-Sue ace
beautiful collage - and lovely story
May 1st, 2020  
