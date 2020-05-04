Sign up
Photo 424
TWO - FUR!
Nearly every day I send a photo of Pearl in her upside down state to a niece. We both have a laugh at her antics! Today I was quick enough with the phone camera to catch them both at the same time!!
4th May 2020
4th May 20
0
1
Wyomingsister
@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!
424
photos
22
followers
23
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G970U
Taken
4th May 2020 11:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
grass
,
dogs
,
mix
,
upside-down
,
border
,
collie
,
spaniel
,
springer
