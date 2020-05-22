Previous
Budding Lilac by wyomingsis
Budding Lilac

Wandered the yard today and found lots of flowering things. This is a bush from home transplanted long ago. I didn't notice the single dandelion seed perfectly perched between the two parts until I looked at the pictures later!
Wyomingsister

@wyomingsis
