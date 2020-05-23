Previous
Frequent Flyer by wyomingsis
Photo 438

Frequent Flyer

This pretty little thing kept flying off and returning for a closer photo!
23rd May 2020

Wyomingsister

@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!


Photo Details

katy ace
Oh, Lucky you! I can never get them to sit still long enough! It is very pretty
May 24th, 2020  
Wyomingsister
@grammyn It apparently was determined to be a celebrity today! It took off and landed about 5 times!!
May 24th, 2020  
