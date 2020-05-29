Previous
Michigan Lilacs in Wyoming by wyomingsis
Michigan Lilacs in Wyoming

The lilacs are finally beginning to open! This was transplanted many years ago! It is a darker purple than the others I have.
29th May 2020 29th May 20

Wyomingsister

@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!
katy ace
Ach! So beautiful! Love the low POV
May 30th, 2020  
Wyomingsister
@grammyn I figured you might like this! 😀
May 30th, 2020  
