Photo 443
Michigan Lilacs in Wyoming
The lilacs are finally beginning to open! This was transplanted many years ago! It is a darker purple than the others I have.
29th May 2020
29th May 20
Wyomingsister
@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!
katy
ace
Ach! So beautiful! Love the low POV
May 30th, 2020
Wyomingsister
@grammyn
I figured you might like this! 😀
May 30th, 2020
