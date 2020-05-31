Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 444
An Apple a Day? Not yet...
Apple trees are blooming!
31st May 2020
31st May 20
2
2
Wyomingsister
@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!
444
photos
23
followers
24
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G970U
Taken
31st May 2020 6:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
leaves
,
apple
,
pink
,
blossom
,
sooc
katy
ace
beautiful close up shot . Reminds me of a painting I did once but prettier FAV
June 1st, 2020
Wyomingsister
@grammyn
Thanks! I have a vague. Memory of the painting. Where do you think that is?
June 1st, 2020
