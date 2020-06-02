Previous
Next
For the Memories by wyomingsis
Photo 445

For the Memories

One of Mom's houseplants is blooming. I brought several of them back to Wyoming from Washington after Dad passed away. Today is their wedding anniversary. ❤
2nd June 2020 2nd Jun 20

Wyomingsister

@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!
121% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise