Photo 445
For the Memories
One of Mom's houseplants is blooming. I brought several of them back to Wyoming from Washington after Dad passed away. Today is their wedding anniversary. ❤
2nd June 2020
2nd Jun 20
Wyomingsister
@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G970U
Taken
2nd June 2020 10:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
plant
,
love
,
bloom
,
lily
,
sooc
