Photo 447
Morning Mist
A rare sight in semi-arid Southeast Wyoming.
3rd June 2020
3rd Jun 20
Wyomingsister
@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!
449
photos
23
followers
24
following
442
443
444
445
446
447
448
449
Views
1
365
SM-G970U
3rd June 2020 5:57am
sky
sun
trees
clouds
sooc
mist
