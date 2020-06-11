Previous
The New and the Old by wyomingsis
The New and the Old

Wandering the yard and came across the beginning of apples and the lonely one still clinging tightly from last year!
11th June 2020 11th Jun 20

Wyomingsister

@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!
bruni ace
There seems to be an odd ball somewhere all the time. I had a few hydrangea blossoms hanging on for dear life all fall and winter way into spring through wind, rain, storms, snow, frost and what have you. nice diptych.
June 11th, 2020  
