Old and Older

My father made both the table and the copper bowl with lid.

He told me that one of his older brothers helped him make the little table when he was quite young in the 1930's The bowl was made while he was in college in the early 1950's. Both are among the many "Dad made" treasures I have in my possession. He was very creative all his life and I am extremely fortunate that he taught me many fix-it skills and how-to lessons before he passed.