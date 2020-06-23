Previous
Destination Unknown But Ready to Go! by wyomingsis
Photo 458

Destination Unknown But Ready to Go!

And she didn't really care that the destination was the veterinary clinic! Though she wouldn't let them look in her mouth where she's been having trouble! So a couple vaccinations and another appointment for another sedated exam.
23rd June 2020

Wyomingsister

@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!
Dixie Goode ace
I love her. I used to have a brown and white springer, 30 years ago when I was still a Wyomingite.
June 24th, 2020  
