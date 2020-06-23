Sign up
Photo 458
Destination Unknown But Ready to Go!
And she didn't really care that the destination was the veterinary clinic! Though she wouldn't let them look in her mouth where she's been having trouble! So a couple vaccinations and another appointment for another sedated exam.
23rd June 2020
23rd Jun 20
1
1
Wyomingsister
@wyomingsis
Tags
dog
,
leash
,
spaniel
,
springer
Dixie Goode
ace
I love her. I used to have a brown and white springer, 30 years ago when I was still a Wyomingite.
June 24th, 2020
