Photo 461
More blooms!
A spot of beauty when so much of the house is in absolute chaos!
27th June 2020
27th Jun 20
1
0
Wyomingsister
@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G970U
Taken
27th June 2020 10:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
purple
,
bloom
,
orchid
summerfield
ace
blooming blooms! are you ever so lucky with all those potential blooms! nice!
June 29th, 2020
