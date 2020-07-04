Previous
Full Moon and Fireworks by wyomingsis
Photo 464

Full Moon and Fireworks

I am surrounded by people shooting off fireworks! The noise has terrified the dogs so they are safe in bed in their room downstairs. Poor, pitiful Pearl was too scared to take a potty break!
4th July 2020 4th Jul 20

Wyomingsister

@wyomingsis
