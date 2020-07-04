Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 464
Full Moon and Fireworks
I am surrounded by people shooting off fireworks! The noise has terrified the dogs so they are safe in bed in their room downstairs. Poor, pitiful Pearl was too scared to take a potty break!
4th July 2020
4th Jul 20
0
0
Wyomingsister
@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!
464
photos
23
followers
24
following
127% complete
View this month »
457
458
459
460
461
462
463
464
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-G970U
Taken
4th July 2020 9:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
moon
,
fireworks
Leave a Comment
