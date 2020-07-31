Sign up
Photo 475
Over the Rockies
Somebody is having a storm! So grateful that it's not here this time! South of here...
31st July 2020
31st Jul 20
Wyomingsister
@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!
Photo Details
Album
365
Tags
sky
,
trees
,
clouds
,
storm
,
silhouette
,
sooc
