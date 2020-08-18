Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 482
Another Zinnia
As noted by
@grammyn
, this is a flower from a 20 year old seed! So happy they grew and survived the earlier bad weather!
18th August 2020
18th Aug 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Wyomingsister
@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!
482
photos
23
followers
24
following
132% complete
View this month »
475
476
477
478
479
480
481
482
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G970U
Taken
18th August 2020 1:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
yellow
,
flower
,
sooc
,
zinnia
katy
ace
Wowee! This is a fabulous close up! I was just telling my gardening friends about this one day last week! I am so impressed with your green thumb!
August 19th, 2020
Wyomingsister
Many thanks! I think it is mostly dumb luck and water!
It made me think of this:
https://time.com/doomsday-vault/
August 19th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
It made me think of this: https://time.com/doomsday-vault/