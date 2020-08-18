Previous
Next
Another Zinnia by wyomingsis
Photo 482

Another Zinnia

As noted by @grammyn, this is a flower from a 20 year old seed! So happy they grew and survived the earlier bad weather!
18th August 2020 18th Aug 20

Wyomingsister

@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!
132% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
Wowee! This is a fabulous close up! I was just telling my gardening friends about this one day last week! I am so impressed with your green thumb!
August 19th, 2020  
Wyomingsister
Many thanks! I think it is mostly dumb luck and water!

It made me think of this: https://time.com/doomsday-vault/
August 19th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise