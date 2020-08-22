Sign up
Photo 484
Next
Photo 484
One of Three
I currently have 3 extra pups in the house. This fellow has been keeping his distance from all the girls! We are an overwhelming lot!
22nd August 2020
22nd Aug 20
1
0
Wyomingsister
@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!
484
photos
23
followers
24
following
477
478
479
480
481
482
483
484
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G970U
Taken
22nd August 2020 7:28pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
dog
,
terrier
,
airedale
bkb in the city
Great capture
August 23rd, 2020
