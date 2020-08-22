Previous
One of Three by wyomingsis
Photo 484

One of Three

I currently have 3 extra pups in the house. This fellow has been keeping his distance from all the girls! We are an overwhelming lot!
22nd August 2020 22nd Aug 20

Wyomingsister

@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!
bkb in the city
Great capture
August 23rd, 2020  
