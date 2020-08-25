Sign up
Photo 486
Screamin' Demon
Another spare. This is Knox. A 5 month old Vizsla. He's quite noisy when he is not the center of attention! And with 3 other dogs in the house, it's not constant! He does have a sweet nature!
25th August 2020
25th Aug 20
Wyomingsister
@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!
dog
puppy
spoiled
vizsla
Jenn
ace
He is a cutie!
August 26th, 2020
Marilyn Wigen
Great action shot! We have friends who used to own Vizslas... they had two in a row and then switched to a cocker the switched to grandchildren... as visitors only.
August 26th, 2020
