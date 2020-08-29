Sign up
Photo 490
Curious Fellow
Said goodbye to this guy today. The last extra dog goes home late tonight. It's going to be blissfully quiet tomorrow!
29th August 2020
29th Aug 20
Wyomingsister
@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!
6
365
SM-G970U
29th August 2020 12:26pm
dog
sooc
vizsla
