Head to Head Affection by wyomingsis
Photo 491

Head to Head Affection

Ruby was laying at my feet for her usual evening foot loving and Pearl hopped off the dog bed to be closer. It was a wonderfully tender moment!
31st August 2020 31st Aug 20

Wyomingsister

@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!
