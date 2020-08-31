Sign up
Photo 491
Head to Head Affection
Ruby was laying at my feet for her usual evening foot loving and Pearl hopped off the dog bed to be closer. It was a wonderfully tender moment!
31st August 2020
31st Aug 20
Wyomingsister
@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!
dogs
mix
sooc
border
collie
spaniel
springer
