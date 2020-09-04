Sign up
Photo 494
Zinnia to be?
I took lots of pictures of my zinnias and marigolds today because they are likely to freeze to death Tuesday! There is SNOW in the forecast and an overnight low of 22°F !!!!! And that is after a 94° F forecast for Sunday!!!😳
4th September 2020
4th Sep 20
Wyomingsister
@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!
summerfield
ace
i swear you live in the north pole. 🤣 we're just getting down to 22 and it's hot when you're in the sun, cooler in the shade with the wind. that is one fabulous macro shot. aces!
September 5th, 2020
Wyomingsister
@summerfield
Wyoming is known for some extreme weather conditions! The 6100 ft. altitude here is mostly to blame! Thank you for the high praise for the picture!!🙏
September 5th, 2020
