Zinnia to be? by wyomingsis
Photo 494

Zinnia to be?

I took lots of pictures of my zinnias and marigolds today because they are likely to freeze to death Tuesday! There is SNOW in the forecast and an overnight low of 22°F !!!!! And that is after a 94° F forecast for Sunday!!!😳
4th September 2020 4th Sep 20

Wyomingsister

@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!
135% complete

summerfield ace
i swear you live in the north pole. 🤣 we're just getting down to 22 and it's hot when you're in the sun, cooler in the shade with the wind. that is one fabulous macro shot. aces!
September 5th, 2020  
Wyomingsister
@summerfield Wyoming is known for some extreme weather conditions! The 6100 ft. altitude here is mostly to blame! Thank you for the high praise for the picture!!🙏
September 5th, 2020  
