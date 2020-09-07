Sign up
Photo 497
Freezing Rain
Cold snap makes this sparkling image! Taken through my bedroom window.
7th September 2020
7th Sep 20
Wyomingsister
@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!
6
1
365
SM-G970U
8th September 2020 3:34am
night
dark
light
rain
sooc
freezing
KV
ace
Cool and kind of mysterious.
September 8th, 2020
