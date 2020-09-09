Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 499
Frosty
Straight from record heat to record cold for this time of year!! When I lived in Washington temporarily, I was known for building snow people at the retirement community! I tried to make them look like some of the employees!
9th September 2020
9th Sep 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Wyomingsister
@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!
499
photos
24
followers
24
following
136% complete
View this month »
492
493
494
495
496
497
498
499
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G970U
Taken
9th September 2020 6:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
cold
,
snowman
katy
ace
for heaven's sake! Which one is this? Really cute in spite of the circumstances!
September 10th, 2020
Wyomingsister
@grammyn
Not a look a like. More like a midget! 😉
September 10th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close