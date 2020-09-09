Previous
Next
Frosty by wyomingsis
Photo 499

Frosty

Straight from record heat to record cold for this time of year!! When I lived in Washington temporarily, I was known for building snow people at the retirement community! I tried to make them look like some of the employees!
9th September 2020 9th Sep 20

Wyomingsister

@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!
136% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
for heaven's sake! Which one is this? Really cute in spite of the circumstances!
September 10th, 2020  
Wyomingsister
@grammyn Not a look a like. More like a midget! 😉
September 10th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise