Photo 500
Sugar Coated Morning
It was still cold overnight and so pretty this morning! Most of the snow has melted and Frosty has completely left me!
10th September 2020
10th Sep 20
1
0
Wyomingsister
@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!
4
1
365
green
leaves
frost
katy
ace
Wow! this is gorgeous Such beautiful detail!
September 11th, 2020
