Sugar Coated Morning by wyomingsis
Photo 500

Sugar Coated Morning

It was still cold overnight and so pretty this morning! Most of the snow has melted and Frosty has completely left me!
10th September 2020 10th Sep 20

Wyomingsister

@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!
136% complete

katy ace
Wow! this is gorgeous Such beautiful detail!
September 11th, 2020  
