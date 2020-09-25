Previous
Smoke Gets in Your Eyes by wyomingsis
Photo 508

Smoke Gets in Your Eyes

And also makes the sun a big orange ball in the sky! It was also "snowing" ash from the fires in the area.

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=vfBboBz3yoc

And I didn't know that song was as old as Wikipedia said! https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Smoke_Gets_in_Your_Eyes
25th September 2020 25th Sep 20

Wyomingsister

@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!
