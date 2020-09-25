Sign up
Photo 508
Smoke Gets in Your Eyes
And also makes the sun a big orange ball in the sky! It was also "snowing" ash from the fires in the area.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=vfBboBz3yoc
And I didn't know that song was as old as Wikipedia said!
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Smoke_Gets_in_Your_Eyes
25th September 2020
25th Sep 20
Wyomingsister
@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!
508
photos
24
followers
23
following
139% complete
501
502
503
504
505
506
507
508
Views 1
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G970U
Taken
25th September 2020 4:58pm
sky
,
sun
,
leaves
,
smoke
,
sooc
,
fires
,
songtitle-66
