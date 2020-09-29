Previous
Glass Grasshopper? by wyomingsis
Glass Grasshopper?

This little one was apparently transparent and I have never seen one before! Didn't know it was in the grasshopper family until I saw it jump! Good camouflage! (And I don't know it's real name!)
Wyomingsister

