Orange Pansy by wyomingsis
Orange Pansy

When a friend moved away, she gave me her flower pots. This was in on of them. I took lots of flower photos today because it's supposed to freeze again Sunday night. Again the weather is turning from yesterday's record high! 🙄
9th October 2020 9th Oct 20

Wyomingsister

@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!
