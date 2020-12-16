Previous
Next
First Batch by wyomingsis
Photo 547

First Batch

I don't do holiday baking but it wouldn't be Christmas without "Holly Leaf" cookies!
Cornflakes, butter, marshmallows and green food coloring. The berries this year are "Swedish fish" candy cut up.
16th December 2020 16th Dec 20

Wyomingsister

@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!
149% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise