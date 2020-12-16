Sign up
Photo 547
First Batch
I don't do holiday baking but it wouldn't be Christmas without "Holly Leaf" cookies!
Cornflakes, butter, marshmallows and green food coloring. The berries this year are "Swedish fish" candy cut up.
16th December 2020
16th Dec 20
0
0
Wyomingsister
@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!
547
Views
1
365
SM-G970U
16th December 2020 5:24pm
green
,
cookie
,
holly
,
sooc
