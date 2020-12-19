Previous
Granny Brings Christmas Pie? by wyomingsis
Photo 549

Granny Brings Christmas Pie?

Or perhaps a bowl of mashed potatoes?
This shadow on my living room wall caught my eye.
19th December 2020 19th Dec 20

Wyomingsister

@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha ha !! well spotted !
December 20th, 2020  
