Photo 554
Lucy Seems Confused!
Not my photo or dog but too cute not to share! My daughter's dog with the toy I sent for Christmas!
26th December 2020
26th Dec 20
0
0
Wyomingsister
@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!
Tags
funny
,
toy
,
spaniel
,
springer
