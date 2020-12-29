Sign up
Photo 556
Sunrise, Moonrise
Facing east from my backyard.
29th December 2020
29th Dec 20
Wyomingsister
@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!
556
photos
26
followers
23
following
Tags
moon
,
sun
,
sunrise
,
collage
,
moonrise
katy
ace
Isn't it great to catch them both at the same time?! These are terrifici!
December 30th, 2020
Wyomingsister
@grammyn
Let me clarify. Early morning, early evening. Same day but not the same time. Thanks for your compliment!
December 30th, 2020
