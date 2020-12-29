Previous
Sunrise, Moonrise by wyomingsis
Sunrise, Moonrise

Facing east from my backyard.
29th December 2020 29th Dec 20

Wyomingsister

@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!
katy ace
Isn't it great to catch them both at the same time?! These are terrifici!
December 30th, 2020  
Wyomingsister
@grammyn Let me clarify. Early morning, early evening. Same day but not the same time. Thanks for your compliment!
December 30th, 2020  
