New Year's Eve Farewell by wyomingsis
New Year's Eve Farewell

Ritual of years end.
Prayers for those you love. May your new year be filled with joyous moments. Peace and happiness to each of you!
31st December 2020 31st Dec 20

Wyomingsister

@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!
