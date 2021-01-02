Sign up
Photo 558
Light Through Just a Few
Part of my obsession.
Balls on brass candlesticks. This light is from the living room reflecting on a mirror on the dining room wall through the current selection of balls on the dining room table. I rearrange them frequently!
2nd January 2021
2nd Jan 21
Wyomingsister
@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!
558
photos
26
followers
23
following
152% complete
View this month »
551
552
553
554
555
556
557
558
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G970U
Taken
2nd January 2021 4:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
balls
,
clear
,
brass
,
candlesticks
