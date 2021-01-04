Previous
As Good as It Gets by wyomingsis
As Good as It Gets

They tolerate each other and occasionally interact but seldom show affection to each other. They were unaware that they were so close!
4th January 2021 4th Jan 21

Wyomingsister

@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!
