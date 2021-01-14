Sign up
Photo 566
Dainty Feet
More from my visit to my friend. This fellow had just received new shoes! About the size of a dinner plate!
14th January 2021
14th Jan 21
Wyomingsister
@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!
Photo Details
5
5
1
1
1
1
365
365
SM-G970U
SM-G970U
Taken
12th January 2021 3:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shoes
,
feet
,
horse
,
sooc
katy
ace
Difficult to tell the scale from your photo but I love the composition! FAV
January 15th, 2021
