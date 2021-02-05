Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 572
Scowling? Macro-Heart
I find and keep heart shaped rocks whenever I see them! I saw the macro-heart challenge and happened to have 5 rocks on the table next to me. Serendipity?
5th February 2021
5th Feb 21
0
0
Wyomingsister
@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!
572
photos
26
followers
23
following
156% complete
View this month »
565
566
567
568
569
570
571
572
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-G970U
Taken
5th February 2021 9:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
stone
,
heart
,
rock
,
macro-heart
