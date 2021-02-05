Previous
Scowling? Macro-Heart by wyomingsis
Scowling? Macro-Heart

I find and keep heart shaped rocks whenever I see them! I saw the macro-heart challenge and happened to have 5 rocks on the table next to me. Serendipity?
5th February 2021

Wyomingsister

@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!


