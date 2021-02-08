Previous
Next
Chilly by wyomingsis
Photo 573

Chilly

The heated water bowl for the dogs grew frost up the inside of the bowl. It was 6°F when I got up this morning!
8th February 2021 8th Feb 21

Wyomingsister

@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!
156% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
FAV! Beautifully intricate designs shown in wonderful detail against the beautiful blue of the bowl!
February 9th, 2021  
Wyomingsister
@grammyn Thanks! I think we faved at the same time! Love the kids' shoes!
February 9th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise