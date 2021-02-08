Sign up
Photo 573
Chilly
The heated water bowl for the dogs grew frost up the inside of the bowl. It was 6°F when I got up this morning!
8th February 2021
8th Feb 21
Wyomingsister
@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!
566
567
568
569
570
571
572
573
Tags
blue
,
cold
,
sooc
,
frost
katy
ace
FAV! Beautifully intricate designs shown in wonderful detail against the beautiful blue of the bowl!
February 9th, 2021
Wyomingsister
@grammyn
Thanks! I think we faved at the same time! Love the kids' shoes!
February 9th, 2021
