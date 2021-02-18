Sign up
Photo 574
Two of Three Birthday Girls in My World Today
Ruby 13, Pearl 3 and missing from the photo is my first born of an unmentionable age!
2020
https://365project.org/wyomingsis/365/2020-02-18
2019
https://365project.org/wyomingsis/365/2019-02-18
18th February 2021
18th Feb 21
2
0
Wyomingsister
@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!
567
568
569
570
571
572
573
574
Tags
birthday
,
dogs
,
girls
,
mix
,
sooc
,
border
,
collie
,
spaniel
,
springer
katy
ace
I didn’t know they were all celebrating on the same day! What a beautiful POV of these gorgeous dogs!
February 19th, 2021
Wyomingsister
@grammyn
Thanks! Appreciate it! An auspicious day!
February 19th, 2021
