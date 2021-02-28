Previous
Peek-a-Boo Morning Moon by wyomingsis
Peek-a-Boo Morning Moon

Up early this morning for dog duty at the neighbor's and saw this pale moon disappearing over the hill.
28th February 2021

Wyomingsister

@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!
