Photo 575
Peek-a-Boo Morning Moon
Up early this morning for dog duty at the neighbor's and saw this pale moon disappearing over the hill.
28th February 2021
28th Feb 21
Wyomingsister
@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!
575
Views
2
365
SM-G970U
28th February 2021 7:06am
tree
,
sky
,
moon
,
morning
,
shadow
