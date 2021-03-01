Previous
The "Eyes" Have It by wyomingsis
Photo 576

The "Eyes" Have It

Pearl always gets very up close and personal if I've been gone for longer than she likes! Think face to face! Literally!!
1st March 2021 1st Mar 21

Wyomingsister

@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!
