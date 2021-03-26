Sign up
Photo 588
Open Wide
My phalaenopsis orchid is opening up a new bud every couple of days. This is today's offering.
26th March 2021
26th Mar 21
1
0
Wyomingsister
@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!
588
photos
26
followers
23
following
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G970U
Taken
26th March 2021 3:20pm
Tags
orchid
,
sooc
katy
ace
Beautiful color and it definitely looks like an opening mouth
March 26th, 2021
