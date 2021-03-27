Sign up
Photo 589
Animal Adoration
Ruby managed to get her floppy cow to land just right for the picture! That's after she gave it the death shake a few times!
27th March 2021
27th Mar 21
0
0
Wyomingsister
@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
SM-G970U
Taken
27th March 2021 9:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
toy
,
sooc
,
spaniel
,
springer
