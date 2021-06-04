Previous
Next
Grandma's Bergenia by wyomingsis
Photo 623

Grandma's Bergenia

The descendent of it at least! My Mom got the original from her Mom and many years ago brought some to me! Because it's a hardy plant it's thriving!
4th June 2021 4th Jun 21

Wyomingsister

@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!
170% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a pretty flower on this hardy perennial !
June 4th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise