Clouds Arranged Just So by wyomingsis
Clouds Arranged Just So

So, do you like how I managed to arrange the clouds to match the backyard bushes?!😁
I was first drawn to the stark contrast of the clouds and sky!
7th June 2021 7th Jun 21

Wyomingsister

@wyomingsis
