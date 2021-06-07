Sign up
Photo 626
Clouds Arranged Just So
So, do you like how I managed to arrange the clouds to match the backyard bushes?!😁
I was first drawn to the stark contrast of the clouds and sky!
7th June 2021
7th Jun 21
Wyomingsister
@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!
619
620
621
622
623
624
625
626
365
SM-G970U
7th June 2021 3:44pm
Tags
white
,
green
,
sky
,
blue
,
clouds
,
bushes
,
sooc
