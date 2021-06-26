Previous
Six Good Dogs, At The Moment by wyomingsis
Photo 636

Six Good Dogs, At The Moment

Willow, Pearl, Mater, Ruby, Sunny and Ferda practicing the "down" command! This is the last day for Mater, Sunny and Ferda. Willow goes home Monday. I'll be cleaning enough hair after that to knit another dog! 🐕😉
Wyomingsister

@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!
KV ace
Cool crew… all beauties.
June 26th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Great gang. Looking forward to meeting the new knitted dog!
June 26th, 2021  
bruni ace
They look well behaved. post a picture of the next knitted one please.
June 26th, 2021  
