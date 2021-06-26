Sign up
Photo 636
Six Good Dogs, At The Moment
Willow, Pearl, Mater, Ruby, Sunny and Ferda practicing the "down" command! This is the last day for Mater, Sunny and Ferda. Willow goes home Monday. I'll be cleaning enough hair after that to knit another dog! 🐕😉
26th June 2021
26th Jun 21
3
0
Wyomingsister
@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!
636
photos
28
followers
24
following
Views
13
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-G970U
Taken
26th June 2021 12:03pm
Tags
dogs
KV
ace
Cool crew… all beauties.
June 26th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
Great gang. Looking forward to meeting the new knitted dog!
June 26th, 2021
bruni
ace
They look well behaved. post a picture of the next knitted one please.
June 26th, 2021
