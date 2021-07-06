Sign up
Photo 640
Nearly Finished
Still have to touch up the trim and figure out window covering but I am pleased to have the biggest portion completed!
6th July 2021
6th Jul 21
Wyomingsister
@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!
Tags
bedroom
,
sooc
,
painted
