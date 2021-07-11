Sign up
Photo 643
Foot Love! Times Two! 🦶❤🦶❤
Every evening Ruby and I have a foot love session. Tonight, Pearl joined in!! Twice as nice!
11th July 2021
11th Jul 21
0
0
Tags
feet
,
love
,
dogs
,
sooc
,
border
,
collie
,
spaniel
,
springer
