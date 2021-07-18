Previous
Launch! by wyomingsis
Launch!

A screenshot from a video of Pearl with the Zoomies! I had just given Ruby a bath in the kiddie pool and it made Pearl anxious! She had to burn off the stress! She circled the yard and hopped in and out of the pool only to chase again!
Wyomingsister

@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!
