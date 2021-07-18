Sign up
Photo 647
Launch!
A screenshot from a video of Pearl with the Zoomies! I had just given Ruby a bath in the kiddie pool and it made Pearl anxious! She had to burn off the stress! She circled the yard and hopped in and out of the pool only to chase again!
18th July 2021
18th Jul 21
0
0
Wyomingsister
@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!
647
photos
28
followers
24
following
640
641
642
643
644
645
646
647
Views
7
Album
365
Taken
18th July 2021 7:23pm
Tags
dog
,
mix
,
pool
,
border
,
collie
,
pearl
,
leap
